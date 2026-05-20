Chinese President Xi Jinping Renews Call for Peace in Middle East amid Tensions and Expanding Strategic Cooperation with Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for an immediate end to fighting in the Middle East during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting growing strategic cooperation between their countries. The meeting comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf and increased global attention on shifting geopolitical alliances, as both leaders extended an invitation for Xi to visit Russia next year.

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has renewed his call for an immediate end to fighting in the Middle East , stating that the region is at a "critical crossroads between war and peace.

", during high-level talks in Beijing with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Amid heightened tensions in the Gulf and increased global attention on shifting geopolitical alliances, both leaders highlighted growing strategic cooperation between their countries. The meeting comes as Xi welcomed Putin at the Great Hall of the People with full ceremonial honors, including a guard of honor and gun salute. The two leaders are also expected to hold informal discussions over tea, signaling closeness and trust in Chinese diplomacy.

The summit follows recent high-profile visits to Beijing by world leaders, drawing attention to China's growing diplomatic visibility on the global stage.





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Geopolitics News Middle East China-Russia Relations President Xi Jinping President Vladimir Putin Russia-China Relations China's Diplomatic Visibility Global Alliance Strategic Cooperation Tensions Global Markets High-Level Talks Energy Security Sino-Russian Relations Bilateral Trade Infrasctructure Projects

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