Chinese companies boost local manufacturing, improve technical capacity in Pakistan

Chinese companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on agricultural machinery production, technical support, and phased localization projects in Pakistan. The agreement followed talks in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, where Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan met with Chinese agricultural equipment manufacturers and technology firms. Discussions focused on joint ventures, local assembly of machinery, and technology transfer. Chinese officials detailed modern manufacturing systems and new agricultural technologies. Both sides reviewed proposals to provide affordable, efficient machinery to Pakistani farmers and encourage modern farming methods nationwide.

Chinese companies can boost local manufacturing, improve technical capacity ISLAMABAD: Kingsbridge Ventures and China’s Changfa Group signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on agricultural machinery production , technical support and phased localization projects in Pakistan .

The agreement followed talks in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, where Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan met with Chinese agricultural equipment manufacturers and technology firms. Discussions focused on joint ventures, local assembly of machinery and technology transfer. Chinese officials detailed modern manufacturing systems and new agricultural technologies.

Both sides reviewed proposals to provide affordable, efficient machinery to Pakistani farmers and encourage modern farming methods nationwide. Hussain said modern agricultural machinery can increase productivity, lower farming costs and improve food security in Pakistan. The government wants to attract international investment and strengthen cooperation to modernize the agriculture sector, he added. Akhtar Khan said Pakistan aims to create a business-friendly environment for investment, technology transfer and industrial cooperation.

Partnerships with Chinese companies can boost local manufacturing, improve technical capacity and support long-term economic growth, he noted. Star Charge Group to discuss smart energy technologies for agricultural infrastructure and rural development projects. Both sides exchanged ideas on energy-efficient systems and modern technology solutions for the agriculture sector. Separately, the delegation met Changzhou Mayor Zhou Wei and senior municipal officials to discuss agricultural innovation, investment opportunities and rural industrial development.

Chinese officials shared their experience modernizing agriculture through technology, mechanization and industrial support





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Chinese Companies Pakistan Agricultural Machinery Production Technical Support Phased Localization Projects Modern Manufacturing Systems New Agricultural Technologies Joint Ventures Local Assembly Of Machinery Technology Transfer Modern Farming Methods Modern Agricultural Machinery Increase Productivity Lower Farming Costs Improve Food Security Modernization Of Agriculture Sector Attraction Of International Investment Strengthening Of Cooperation Business-Friendly Environment For Investment Technology Transfer Industrial Cooperation Smart Energy Technologies Agricultural Infrastructure And Rural Developm Modernizing Agriculture Through Technology Mechanization And Industrial Support Agricultural Innovation Investment Opportunities Rural Industrial Development

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