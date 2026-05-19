Chinese National Arrested for Illegal Hunting in Islamabad

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has arrested a Chinese national for illegal hunting in Islamabad. The Chinese national was arrested for hunting wildlife by setting traps in the E-7 forest area.

In the ongoing operation against illegal hunting, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has arrested a Chinese national for illegal hunting in Islamabad. The Chinese national was arrested for hunting wildlife by setting traps in the E-7 forest area.

The police registered a case in F-7, Police Station, under the Nature Act 2024 and started legal proceedings. Earlier on May 16, 2026, the IWMB raised concerns over the killing of wildlife through snares in protected areas of the capital and said it suspects the involvement of some residents as well as Chinese nationals living nearby.

The matter came to light after a barking deer was found dead after being trapped in a snare in the forest area of E-7, which falls within the Islamabad Nature Conservation, Wildlife, and Protected Areas. Following the incident, the board had a case registered at Kohsar Police Station.

According to the first information report, the complaint pertains to the illegal hunting and killing of wildlife in the E-7 forest area in violation of the Islamabad Nature Conservation and Wildlife Management Act 2024. The complainant, who said he was serving as a wildlife guard with the IWMB, stated that he visited the site after receiving a complaint and found traps that had been set illegally





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Illegal Hunting Chinese National E-7 Forest Area Nature Act 2024 Islamabad Nature Conservation Wildlife And Protected Areas Illegal Hunting Of Wildlife Illegal Setting Of Traps First Information Report Complaint Wildlife Guard E-7 Forest Area Illegal Hunting Of Wildlife In Violation Of Th

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