China Reiterates Support for Pakistan's Constructive Role in Regional Peace

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held an important meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York, discussing recent regional developments and Pakistan's ongoing diplomatic efforts to facilitate dialogue and promote stability through negotiations and diplomacy in the region and beyond.

China has reiterated its appreciation and support for Pakistan ’s constructive role in maintaining regional peace . Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held an important meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York on Thursday, during which the two sides discussed recent regional developments.

The meeting focused on Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to facilitate dialogue and promote stability through negotiations and diplomacy in the region and beyond. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed support for Pakistan’s constructive role in efforts aimed at sustained peace and stability. Diplomatic circles have described the meeting between the Pakistani and Chinese foreign ministers as significant, coming a day before Ishaq Dar’s scheduled meeting in Washington with US Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio.

The two leaders also recalled Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China along with his delegation, as well as the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, underscoring the long-standing friendship and strategic cooperation between the two countries. It is pertinent to note that Dar has visited New York at the invitation of Wang Yi to attend the United Nations Security Council Open Debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centred International System’





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China Pakistan Regional Peace Diplomatic Efforts Negotiations Stability Wang Yi Ishaq Dar United Nations Security Council Open Debate Maintenance Of International Peace And Securit Upholding The Purposes And Principles Of The U Strengthening The UN-Centred International Sys Shehbaz Sharif 75Th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Relations Strategic Cooperation Friendship Long-Standing

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