China agrees to purchase American crude, boosting oil prices

President Trump announced that China has agreed to purchase American crude, following talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. This agreement is expected to boost oil prices, as China remains the largest buyer of Iranian oil and a significant importer of U.S. crude and petroleum. However, U.S. crude and petroleum exports to China fell for a second consecutive year, dropping 25% to 237.8 million barrels in 2025. The announcement comes amid signs of a limited thaw in U.S.-China relations, with Washington reportedly clearing sales of Nvidia’s H200 artificial intelligence chips to several major Chinese technology firms.

International benchmark Brent crude futures for July rose 1.49% to $107.30 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for June gained 1.55% to $102.74climbed Friday after President Donald Trump said China has agreed to purchase American crude, following talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

President Trump claimed that the U.S. produces more oil and gas than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined, and that China remains the largest buyer of Iranian oil. At the same time, U.S. crude and petroleum exports to China fell for a second consecutive year, dropping 25% to 237.8 million barrels in 2025.

The announcement comes amid signs of a limited thaw in U.S.-China relations, with Washington reportedly clearing sales of Nvidia’s H200 artificial intelligence chips to several major Chinese technology firms





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Brent Crude Futures U.S. West Texas Intermediate Futures China President Trump Xi Jinping Oil Prices Iranian Oil U.S. Crude And Petroleum Exports China-U.S. Relations Nvidia’S H200 Artificial Intelligence Chips

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