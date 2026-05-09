China's Trade Grows Stronger Despite Middle Eastern Conflict, Surprising Expectations

China's trade grew faster than expected last month, withstanding pressure from war in the Middle East and reversing a decline in exports to the United States, as its economy continues to rely on booming trade for growth amidst a sluggish domestic economy. Exports from the manufacturing powerhouse were up 14.1 percent in April compared to the same month last year.

China's trade grew faster than expected last month, withstanding pressure from war in the Middle East and reversing a decline in exports to the United States .

Booming trade has represented a vital lifeline for Beijing in recent years as the domestic economy lags, with sluggish spending and a stubborn debt crisis in the property sector weighing on activity. Exports from the manufacturing powerhouse were up 14.1 percent in April compared to the same month last year. Analysts say China's diversified energy supply insulates it from immediate shocks from the war, though any global economic downturn would eventually weaken demand for its exports.

Ahead of the key meeting, China's exports to the United States grew 11.3 percent year-on-year in April, returning to growth after dropping sharply by 26.5 percent in March. Trade is set to be a prominent topic in the upcoming meeting between Xi and Trump, with both leaders eyeing key concessions for their massive economies. In a positive sign for domestic spending, imports into the world's second-largest economy grew 25.3 percent year-on-year last month.

Monthly inflation data due Monday is expected to shed further light on how efforts by leaders to encourage consumers to pull out their wallets have been faring. The world's second-largest economy produced a record-breaking trade surplus last year at $1.2 trillion





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China's Economy Middle Eastern Conflict Trade Growth Exports United States Booming Trade Diversified Energy Supply Global Economic Downturn Trade Surplus Xi Jinping Donald Trump Key Concessions Domestic Spending Inflation Data Record-Breaking Trade Surplus

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