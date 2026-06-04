China's Military Intelligence Services Use Professional Networking Sites to Recruit Sensitive Personnel

The Five Eyes intelligence alliance has issued an unprecedented joint warning that Chinese spies are using professional networking sites and online job platforms to recruit people with access to sensitive government, military, and economic information. The rare bulletin says China’s military intelligence services are posing as recruiters, consultants, and think tank staff to approach targets on platforms such as LinkedIn and Indeed.

The Five Eyes intelligence alliance has issued an unprecedented joint warning that Chinese spies are using professional networking sites and online job platforms to recruit people with access to sensitive government, military, and economic information.

The rare bulletin says China’s military intelligence services are posing as recruiters, consultants, and think tank staff to approach targets on platforms such as LinkedIn and Indeed. The warning was issued by the FBI, Britain’s MI5 security service, and the domestic intelligence agencies of Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. According to the joint statement, China’s military intelligence services are using an increasingly wide range of professional networking websites and online job platforms to target Five Eyes government and military personnel.

The agencies said the campaign is also aimed at anyone with access to classified, privileged, or sensitive information. Chinese intelligence officers or their affiliates often pretend to be employees of private consultancies, think tanks, or human resources firms. They also place online job advertisements for roles such as foreign policy analysts and defense analysts. The bulletin said the strategy is aggressive and designed to make the approach appear like a legitimate professional opportunity.

China’s military intelligence services ultimately seek privileged military, political, and economic intelligence. According to the notice, the goal is to give China a strategic and tactical advantage over the Five Eyes alliance. Those targeted include nationals with security clearances, especially people working in foreign affairs, security, intelligence, and military roles. Military personnel stationed in the Asia-Pacific and Indo-Pacific regions are among those of particular interest.

China is not only targeting people with direct access to classified material. Individuals with more peripheral access to government information, including academics, journalists, freelance writers, and think tank employees, are also being approached. The agencies cautioned that even non-classified information can be valuable when combined with other data already collected by intelligence services. The bulletin warned that certain types of information can put frontline military and other personnel at risk, weaken economic prosperity, and enable interference in democratic processes.

According to the agencies, Chinese spies have commissioned written reports from people they approached online. Targets were allegedly asked to write reports on topics related to China, defense, and the Indo-Pacific region. The agencies said payments ranged from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars per report, with some payments made in cryptocurrency. The Five Eyes agencies said they have identified individuals who took part in such activities.

Some cases have resulted in criminal prosecutions, job losses, and the revocation of security clearances. The notice also warned that people who pass sensitive information may face prosecution under espionage laws. The alert highlights continued concern among the United States and its allies about Chinese espionage, even as Western governments seek to maintain diplomatic contact with Beijing. US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last month.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper also visited China this week. UK Minister of State for Security Dan Jarvis said Britain would continue to tackle hostile actions by a range of states, including China. Jarvis said the UK would still engage with Beijing where it serves the national interest, adding that diplomacy allows London to directly challenge behavior it will not tolerate while also working with China on areas that benefit Britain.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in London condemned the alliance’s move, saying allegations of a so-called ‘Chinese espionage threat’ were ‘entirely fabricated and constitute malicious slander’





SAMAATV / 🏆 22. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

China Espionage Intelligence Professional Networking Sites Recruitment Sensitive Personnel United States United Kingdom Canada Australia New Zealand Five Eyes Alliance China's Military Intelligence Services Professional Networking Websites Online Job Platforms Recruitment Strategy Targeted Personnel Allegations Of Chinese Espionage Threat Diplomatic Contact With Beijing Espionage Laws Malicious Slander Hostile Actions National Interest Diplomacy Challenging Behavior Working With China On Areas That Benefit Brita

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Serena Williams returns to competitive tennis at Queen's ClubTennis legend Serena Williams has confirmed her return to professional tennis after nearly four years away from the sport.

Read more »

Florida sues OpenAI CEO over alleged safety failuresFLORIDA: The US state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against artificial intelligence company OpenAI and its chief executive Sam Altman, allegi

Read more »

Jamal Raisani alleges militant groups using digital platforms to recruit youthPakistan People’s Party MNA Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani Tuesday alleged that militant groups were increasingly using digital platforms and social media

Read more »

President, PM laud security forces for eliminating 17 terrorists in BalochistanPresident and PM commended the security forces for conducting successful intelligence-based operations in various districts of Balochistan and praised their professionalism and bravery

Read more »

Iran alleges Kuwait and Bahrain directly involved in US attacksIran has accused Kuwait and Bahrain of being directly involved in recent US military actions against the country, while senior Iranian political and military

Read more »

US unlikely to launch further military action against Iran unless US troops are targetedThe United States is unlikely to launch further military action against Iran unless American forces come under direct attack, according to a Wall Street Journal report. US President Donald Trump has informed his advisers that Washington will not return to war with Iran unless Iranian forces target US military personnel.

Read more »