China's top diplomat urges Pakistan to mediate between Iran and the United States

China's top diplomat has called on Pakistan to step up mediation efforts between Iran and the United States, and to help properly address the reopening of the Hormuz strait. This discussion comes ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing, where he is expected to discuss key bilateral matters with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China's top diplomat calls on Pakistan to mediate between Iran and the United States According to a statement issued by Pakistan 's Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged Pakistan to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the United States and expressed gratitude for Pakistan 's 'constructive' role in the mediation process.

The discussion came ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing, where he is likely to have talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the continuing Middle East conflict and other key bilateral matters. Pakistan had earlier brokered a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran on April 8, followed by high-level talks in Islamabad on April 11 and 12 involving senior delegations from both countries.

However, the negotiations ended without a breakthrough to formally end the conflict





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Pakistan Foreign Minister Mediation Efforts Iran And The United States Hormuz Strait China's Top Diplomat

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