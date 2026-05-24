Climate Change Shifts Plant Habitat Ranges, Increases Extinction Risk

Scientists have found that climate change is significantly impacting the range and survival chances of numerous plant species. The projected changes will lead to the loss of habitats, reduced suitable conditions, and increased extinction risks for certain species.

Some of the plants that make familiar landscapes recognisable may not survive by century's end as climate change becomes an increasingly important driver of species loss, according to scientists, reshaping and often shrinking suitable habitats that the plants need to survive.

Researchers modelled future ranges for numerous species of vascular plants and found that 7% to 16% could lose more than 90% of their range, placing them at high risk of extinction. Examples include Catalina ironwood, bluish spike-moss, and roughly one third of Eucalyptus species. Climate change is shrinking the conditions that plants need, reducing suitable habitats, and making movement difficult for plants.

Strategies like assisted migration could help, but if climate change reduces the overall amount of suitable habitat, simply helping species move may not be enough. The projected impacts vary by region, with cold-adapted plants in the Arctic facing risk from extreme cold climates, and dry regions facing stronger drought, lower soil moisture, and more frequent wildfires. In southern and eastern coastal Australia, coastlines may limit poleward shifts.

Some species may disappear from parts of their historical range while others move into new areas, but local gains do not mean that plants are doing better. Novel communities with combinations of plants that have not historically lived together could emerge if conditions allow. Changes in plant diversity can have cascading effects on ecosystems and society. Protecting plant diversity is crucial for maintaining ecological systems that support human societies





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Climate Change Habitat Shifts Plant Extinction Assisted Migration Novel Communities

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