Climate conditions alert and IMF pressure on Pakistan's petroleum pricing

A comprehensive overview of two major updates regarding weather conditions and IMF pressure on Pakistan's petroleum price management policy, as per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert for strong winds, thunderstorms, rain, and hailstorms in most parts of the country during the next 12 to 24 hours.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise special caution during adverse weather conditions. According to the NDMA spokesperson, strong winds and thunderstorms with rain are expected in various districts of Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh. Hailstorms are also likely at some places. Rain-bearing clouds are also expected over Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The NDMA has warned that rising temperatures could accelerate glacier melting and trigger glacial lake outburst floods and landslides in mountainous regions. Meanwhile, strong winds and possible hailstorms in the southern parts of the country may damage weak structures, solar panels, and vehicles. The NDMA said rainfall in hilly areas could cause serious travel difficulties, urging citizens to adopt precautionary measures during journeys. IMF pushes Pakistan to pass petrol price burden to publi





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Pakistan Weather Update Climate Conditions National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Pressure Petroleum Price Glacial Lake Outburst Floods Glacier Melting Travel Difficulties Solar Panels Vehicles Advance Warning

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