Confidence-building move by Qatar on LNG tanker route to Pakistan

After days of rising tensions and military flare-ups around the Strait of Hormuz, a Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker was seen heading toward the strategic waterway to Pakistan. The voyage would mark the first transit of a Qatari LNG tanker through the waterway since the conflict erupted. It is being seen as a confidence-building effort involving Qatar and Pakistan, which have been engaged in mediation efforts during the conflict.

Qatar i LNG tanker heads toward Pakistan through Strait of Hormuz in rare confidence-building move. After days of rising tensions and military flare-ups around the Strait of Hormuz, the region witnessed a fragile calm on Saturday as the United States continued to wait for Iran's response to a new proposal aimed at ending more than two months of conflict and paving the way for peace negotiations.

The situation remains highly sensitive with global powers closely monitoring developments amid fears of further escalation that could severely impact regional stability and international energy markets





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Qatar Pakistan Strait Of Hormuz Confidence-Building LNG Tanker International Relations

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