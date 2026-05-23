Concerns over Pakistan's weekly fuel price adjustment system

Petrol pump owners have raised concerns over the government's current weekly fuel price adjustment system, calling it financially and operationally disruptive.

Petrol pump owners across Pakistan have raised concerns over the government’s current weekly fuel price adjustment system , calling it financially and operationally disruptive. The All Pakistan Petrol Pump Owners Association has expressed strong reservations about the existing mechanism for determining petroleum product prices on a weekly basis.

According to the association, the frequent adjustments are creating serious business complications, prompting them to demand a return to the earlier 15-day pricing cycle. In this regard, Association Vice Chairman Noman Ali Butt has written a detailed letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The letter outlines the operational and financial challenges faced by petrol pump owners under the current system. It highlights that constant price fluctuations are placing heavy pressure on accounting systems and day-to-day business management.

The association says weekly price changes are affecting not just business operations but also consumer behavior. Frequent revisions make it harder to maintain stable sales patterns and increase administrative burdens for dealers and station owners. According to the letter, this ongoing volatility is creating uncertainty in the petroleum retail sector and impacting overall business confidence. The association has urged the government to abolish the weekly pricing model and reinstate the previous 15-day schedule.

They argue that a longer adjustment period would bring greater stability to the market and ease operational challenges for fuel retailers. Pump owners believe this change would benefit dealers, operators, and consumers by creating a more predictable and balanced business environment. The latest update on the Momina Iqbal harassment case takes a new turn.





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Petrol Pump Owners All Pakistan Petrol Pump Owners Association Weekly Fuel Price Adjustment System Constant Price Fluctuations Accounting Systems 15-Day Pricing Cycle Weekly Pricing Model Restore Previous 15-Day Schedule Establish Greater Stability In The Market Uncertainty In The Petroleum Retail Sector Impact On Business Confidence Pakistan Petrol Price Adjustment System Redressal Of Grievances Protecting The Rights Of Petrol Pump Owners Benefit Dealers Operational Challenges Support Petrol Dealers Create A More Predictable Business Environment

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