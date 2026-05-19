Countries Must Cooperate in Combating Terrorism Financing

FATF's president Elisa de Anda Madrazo urged countries to work together to combat the flow of money to terrorism, stating that terrorists do not respect borders and countries cannot have the luxury of not working together. De Anda Madrazo mentioned the importance of cooperation as seen in various terrorist attacks being destroyed and stopped due to financial intelligence, suggesting that these tactics work and can deter attacks. Additionally, she highlighted emerging virtual assets, digitalization, and the evolving architecture of the economy, which create a challenge for authorities in tackling the risk of terrorism financing.

Countries must work together to combat the flow of money to terrorism, as stated by the president of FATF ahead of a gathering on combating terrorism financing on the sidelines of a G7 finance ministers' meeting in Paris.

She emphasized that no country can afford not to cooperate as terrorists operate without regard to borders. FATF's main goal is to review efforts by more than 200 countries and jurisdictions to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing and creates a grey list of nations that need increased monitoring. More international cooperation and multilateral tactics are required to tackle the fragmented terrorist threats, including technological advancements and the rise of domestic threats from lone individuals.

France's president called for regulating cryptocurrencies to prevent their misuse for terrorist purposes





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FATF Terrorism Financing Combating Terrorism Financing Elisa De Anda Madrazo International Cooperation Multilateral Tactics Terrorism Threats Lone Individuals Cryptocurrencies Financial Wild West Terrorism Attack Prevention

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