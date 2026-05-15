Counterfeit and Unregistered Medicines Seized in Nationwide Operations

A nationwide crackdown on counterfeit and unregistered medicines is underway on the instructions of Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal, officials said Friday. In Karachi, investigators reported multiple operations over the past three months targeting illegal drug manufacturing networks. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, working with the Federal Investigation Agency, conducted 10 major raids between February and May. Officials said the joint teams seized large quantities of unregistered medicines, raw materials for controlled drugs including Tramadol, machinery, packaging materials and counterfeit brands. Several suspects were taken into custody.

Large quantities of unregistered medicines , raw materials, and counterfeit brands seized in nationwide operations. A nationwide crackdown on counterfeit and unregistered medicines is underway on the instructions of Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal, officials said Friday.

In Karachi, investigators reported multiple operations over the past three months targeting illegal drug manufacturing networks. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, working with the Federal Investigation Agency, conducted 10 major raids between February and May. Officials said the joint teams seized large quantities of unregistered medicines, raw materials for controlled drugs including Tramadol, machinery, packaging materials and counterfeit brands. Several suspects were taken into custody.

The Ministry of National Health Services estimates that 85 percent of medicines in Pakistan are either counterfeit or substandard. Authorities warn that contaminated drugs often contain harmful additives and arbitrary dosages that can cause severe health effects, including respiratory paralysis and death. The crisis disproportionately affects low-income communities, who often rely on cheaper or free medicines from pharmacies. The World Health Organization estimates counterfeit drugs make up about 10 percent of global production.

In industrialized countries, less than 1 percent of drugs are spurious, while in some developing nations the figure may reach 60 percent. In the European Union, spurious drugs account for 5 to 7 percent of the market and may constitute up to 15 percent. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the share of counterfeit drugs in industrialized countries ranges between 1 and 10 percent, and up to 30 percent in parts of Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry reported significant growth in fiscal year 2024, with sales rising 22 percent year-on-year to 916 billion rupees ($3.3 billion). Officials attributed the increase to government-approved price hikes and deregulation measures. Production grew 15.7 percent in FY24, reversing a 28.8 percent decline the previous year. Syrups and tablets, which account for about 84 percent of pharmaceutical output, drove the growth.

Among 750 registered pharmaceutical units in Pakistan, 400 produce active finished drugs, including 24 operated by multinational companies. Multinational and national firms operate at a ratio of 2 to 3. GSK holds an 11.6 percent market share, while Getz, a national company, has 3.75 percen





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Counterfeit Medicines Unregistered Medicines Seizure Operations Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal Drug Regulatory Authority Of Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency Tramadol Machinery Packaging Materials Ministry Of National Health Services World Health Organization European Union U.S. Centers For Disease Control And Preventio Pakistan’S Pharmaceutical Industry Government-Approved Price Hikes Deregulation Measures Sales Production Syrups And Tablets Multinational Companies Getz GSK

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