Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended a grand and spirited ceremony at the Wagah Border to mark the first anniversary of the victory in the 'Battle for Truth', displaying strong patriotism and national unity.

خلاصہ کنMicہ’ نے قومی قیادت و فوج کا ا ستاء کرتے ہوئے ادھر تقریر میں کہا کہ ایوارڈ جنگ کے یکویں سالگڑی کی خصوصی تقریب کو اختتام دیتے ہوئے سب نے اپنی حب الوطنی اور فوج کے درمیان دوسری جانب سے جوڑ کے کیا۔ رہنماؤں نے اس موقع پر پاکستانی افواج کے فدا ہونے والے شہداء کی قدر اور ان کا ہتک عزت ادا کی۔ صحافیوں کی معاون، میڈیا سیکرٹری چوہدری طارق نے تقریب کے اختتام پر صحافیوں کے تحفظ کے لیے امن کے اہم اصولوں کے بارے میں آگاہ کیا، اس کے علاوہ انہوں نے درخواست کی کہ صحافی خطے میں trin چلتے رہے اور اپنی ذمہ داریوں کا احترام کریں.

خلاصہ کنMicہ’ نے قومی قیادت و فوج کا ا ستاء کرتے ہوئے ادھر تقریر میں کہا کہ ایوارڈ جنگ کے یکویں سالگڑی کی خصوصی تقریب کو اختتام دیتے ہوئے سب نے اپنی حب الوطنی اور فوج کے درمیان دوسری جانب سے جوڑ کے کیا۔ رہنماؤں نے اس موقع پر پاکستانی افواج کے فدا ہونے والے شہداء کی قدر اور ان کا ہتک عزت ادا کی۔ صحافیوں کی معاون، میڈیا سیکرٹری چوہدری طارق نے تقریب کے اختتام پر صحافیوں کے تحفظ کے لیے امن کے اہم اصولوں کے بارے میں آگاہ کیا، اس کے علاوہ انہوں نے درخواست کی کہ صحافی خطے میں trin چلتے رہے اور اپنی ذمہ داریوں کا احترام کریں





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Ceremony Armed Forces Patriotism Unity Maryam Nawaz Pakistan Armed Forces Battle For Truth Coup Anniversary Wagah Border

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