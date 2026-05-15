Cocaine Queen Pinky's Accomplice Black Angel Baffles Police in Karachi

The search for Black Angel, Pinky's accomplice, continues in Karachi as South Zone cops are conducting raids in the Defence area. The police are baffled as Black Angel has not been caught yet. The investigation has revealed more shocking revelations in the cocaine case, exposing several key players of the Pinky network.

Cocaine Queen Pinky 's accomplice Black Angel has left the police in Karachi baffled as South Zone cops are searching for Black Angel and raids are ongoing in Defence area but Black Angel has not been caught yet, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Friday.

According to investigative sources, more revelations will come to light with the arrest of Black Angel. More shocking revelations in the cocaine case have come to light and several key players of the Pinky network have been exposed. How did Pinky get involved with the drug network, the secrets started to unravel during the investigation. According to investigation sources, Pinky moved to Lahore in 2006 with a passion for modelling and acting.

Pinky kept visiting film directors' offices to make a place in showbiz. Pinky separated from her first husband Rana Nasir at Bobby's behest. After separating from Rana Nasir, Pinky established a separate drug trafficking network. Pinky allegedly kept delivering drugs to a person named Iqbal in Karachi.

Pinky was allegedly responsible for the drug supply in Karachi. The female courier used to charge Rs50,000 for a trip from Lahore to Karachi. Later, a network of 7 riders was formed in Karachi for home delivery of drugs. Black Angel's real name is Kiran and she was allegedly married to a black African national.

Kiran came to be called"Black Angel" due to her marriage to an African national





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Cocaine Pinky Black Angel Karachi Drug Trafficking Home Delivery Of Drugs

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