Cruise Ship Evacuation in Tenerife After Hantavirus Outbreak

The cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak arrived early on Sunday near the Port of Granadilla in Tenerife, where it will anchor for the evacuation of the passengers and some of the crew. The passengers, none of whom has displayed signs of infection, will be tested by Spanish health authorities to ensure they remain asymptomatic and then transported to land in small boats.

The cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak arrived early on Sunday near the Port of Granadilla in Tenerife , where it will anchor for the evacuation of the passengers and some of the crew.

The passengers, none of whom has displayed signs of infection, will be tested by Spanish health authorities to ensure they remain asymptomatic and then transported to land in small boats. Sealed-off buses will then take the passengers to the Spanish island's main airport, where they will board planes heading to their respective countries. All passengers on the luxury cruise ship MV Hondius are considered high-risk contacts as a precautionary measure





DunyaNews / 🏆 1. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cruise Ship Hantavirus Evacuation Tenerife Port Of Granadilla Small Boats Sealed-Off Buses Spanish Island Main Airport Planes High-Risk Contacts Rapid Scientific Advice World Health Organization European Union Dutch Couple German National Rodents Person-To-Person Transmission Low Risk To Global Population Moderate Risk To Passengers And Crew

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Evacuation flight organized for American passengers on hantavirus-stricken cruise shipThe US Department of State has collaborated with the Spanish government and other US federal agencies to organize an evacuation flight for American passengers on MV Hondius, a cruise ship struck by hantavirus. The flight will take the passengers on the infected cruise ship to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska, and then to a national quarantine facility at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Read more »

New cases of hantavirus far from cruise ship highlight virus's spread potentialThe occurrences reported by health officials thousands of miles apart - one in Spain, the other on the remote South Atlantic island of Tristan da Cunha - are separate from the World Health Organization's tally of eight people who became ill aboard the Dutch-flagged ship MV Hondius. Three of those people have died.

Read more »

WHO Chief Assures Canary Islands Residents of Low Risk from Cruise Ship OutbreakThe World Health Organization (WHO) director-general, Theodoros ''Ted'' Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has assured the people of Tenerife, Spanish Canary Islands, that the risk of a deadly hantavirus outbreak from an arriving cruise ship is low. He underscored that the ship's passengers have died and that the only hantavirus type that can transmit from person to person - the Andes virus - was confirmed among those testing positive.

Read more »

Canary Islands brace for arrival of hantavirus-hit cruise shipA cruise ship hit with a deadly hantavirus outbreak is headed for Spain's Canary Islands, where most of the nearly 150 people on board will be evacuated and flown home after weeks at sea.

Read more »

Cruise ship hit with deadly hantavirus outbreak arrives in Spain's Canary Islands, evacuations beginA cruise ship carrying nearly 150 passengers and crew members has arrived in Spain's Canary Islands, where most of them will be evacuated and flown home after a deadly hantavirus outbreak led to the deaths of three people.

Read more »

All passengers on hantavirus-hit ship considered high-risk contacts, EU health agency saysPassengers without symptoms will be repatriated for ​self-quarantine via specially arranged transport, not regular commercial ​flights, by their respective countries

Read more »