CIA Director John Ratcliffe's Visit to Cuba and US-Cuba Relations

The head of the CIA visited Cuba on Thursday, an extraordinary step-up in contact between Washington and Havana as the communist-run island reels from US pressure. The visit comes during a deepening crisis in US-Cuba relations, with the island enduring constant power outages prompted by President Donald Trump's fuel blockade. The Trump administration is also seeking to indict Raul Castro, the 94-year-old brother of the late Cuban communist leader Fidel Castro.

The head of the CIA visited Cuba on Thursday, an extraordinary step-up in contact between Washington and Havana as the communist-run island reels from US pressure.

The Central Intelligence Agency confirmed a Cuban government statement about Director John Ratcliffe's visit, showing him meeting with Cuban officials. The visit comes during a deepening crisis in US-Cuba relations, with the island enduring constant power outages prompted by President Donald Trump's fuel blockade. Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy confirmed that oil has now 'run out' due to the blockade.

The Trump administration is also seeking to indict Raul Castro, the 94-year-old brother of the late Cuban communist leader Fidel Castro. Despite tensions, intergovernmental talks are ongoing, with a high-level diplomatic meeting taking place in Havana on April 10. Eastern Cuba was plunged into the latest outage affecting the whole country, with power returning to some areas later in the day. Several small demonstrations were held in neighborhoods across the capital, protesting the blackouts





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CIA John Ratcliffe Ramon Romero Curbelo Cuban Interior Ministry US-Cuba Relations Fuel Blockade Oil Blockade Raul Castro Fidel Castro Nicolas Maduro Marco Rubio Catholic Church Food And Medicine Prosperous Cuba Failed State Intergovernmental Talks High-Level Diplomatic Meeting Power Outages Blackouts Protests Eastern Cuba San Miguel Del Padron Neighborhoods Across The Capital

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