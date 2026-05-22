COAS and Interior Minister in Iran, Discuss Regional Issues

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi have departed for official visits to Iran. The COAS will discuss key regional and security issues, including Iran-United States dialogue and the promotion of peace and stability in the region. Interior Minister Naqvi will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss regional tensions and efforts to reduce escalation. The discussions are expected to focus on draft proposals aimed at supporting a potential framework for ending hostilities and promoting stability.

Field Marshal Asim Munir will discuss key regional and security issues, including Iran - United States dialogue and broader efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

The COAS is expected to meet senior Iranian leadership during the visit and hold detailed consultations on matters of mutual interest. Security sources added that the discussions will focus on regional security dynamics and ongoing diplomatic developments involving Iran and the United States. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is currently on an official visit to Iran, has met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss regional tensions and efforts to reduce escalation.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on issues related to reducing tensions in the region and the possible end of conflict involving the United States and Iran. News agencies reported that the two officials also reviewed draft proposals aimed at supporting a potential framework for ending hostilities and promoting stability. Iranian state media said the discussions also focused on possible mechanisms for achieving peace and improving diplomatic engagement in the region.

Naqvi is expected to remain in Tehran for further engagements with meetings on Iran-U.S. diplomatic developments continuing during his stay





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