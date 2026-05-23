CTD Punjab arrests 13 terrorists in 58 intelligence-based ops; explosives recovered, attacks foiled.

The CTD conducted various intelligence-driven operations across Punjab to address the terrorism threat, leading to the seizure of crucial evidence, detentions, and questioning of numerous individuals.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Punjab executed 58 intelligence-driven operations , leading to the arrest of 13 terrorists in various cities. Tasks performed during these operations included recovering explosives, foiling planned attacks on law enforcement, detaining 168 suspects, and questioning over 53,000 people.

In Lahore, a dangerous terrorist linked to the 'Fitna al-Khawarij' group was apprehended, leading to the seizure of 4 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 8 detonators, 15 feet of safety fuse wire, prohibited stickers, literature, and cash. This week, CTD conducted 1,487 combing operations which resulted in the detention of 168 suspects and questioning of 53,335 people





DunyaNews / 🏆 1. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab Terrorist Arrests Operations Explosives Recovery Foiling Planned Attacks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Punjab ban on supplying wheat, flour to KP liftedThe delivery of the commodity from Punjab to KP has begun

Read more »

Security forces have neutralised twenty-three khwarij belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij in a series of intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinceSecurity forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have successfully neutralised twenty three khwarij belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij in intelligence-based operations. The operations have resulted in the neutralisation of a prominent kharji Ring leader of that group, Jan Meer alias Toor Saqib.

Read more »

23 India-backed terrorists eliminated in KP operations: ISPRISPR says 23 India-backed terrorists killed in KP counter-terror operations. Weapons recovered and militant tunnel network destroyed in major crackdown.

Read more »

Security forces kill 23 militants in KP IBOs: ISPRRAWALPINDI: Security forces said Thursday killed 23 militants during a series of intelligence-based operations in multiple areas of

Read more »

Pakistani security forces eliminate 23 militants in North Waziristan, Spinwam and BannuPakistan's security forces have conducted intelligence-based operations in North Waziristan, Spinwam and Bannu, eliminating 23 militants, including a key ring leader, identified as Jan Meer alias Toor Saqib. The operations were launched as part of a counter-terrorism campaign to dismantle terror networks and counter threats in the region. The military recovered weapons, ammunition, explosives and IEDs during the operations.

Read more »

CTD killed 4 khawarij in pasheenہلاک خوارج سے بھاری مقدار اسلحہ، گولہ بارود اور دیگر مواد برآمد ہوا جسے قبضے میں لے لیا گیا

Read more »