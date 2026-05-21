The indictment of Raul Castro, Cuba's former president, stems from the shooting down of two civilian US planes by Cuban Air Force MiG fighters in 1996. The planes belonged to a Cuban-American exile group and four members of a Miami-based anti-Castro humanitarian group known as Brothers to the Rescue were killed, including three Americans. The indictment charges Castro with conspiracy to kill US nationals, four counts of murder and two counts of destroying aircraft.

Castro, the brother of longtime leader Fidel Castro, was defense minister when the two Cessnas belonging to a Cuba n-American exile group were shot down by air-to-air missiles in international airspace MIAMI (AFP) – The criminal indictment on Wednesday of Raul Castro , Cuba 's former president, springs from the downing three decades ago of two civilian US planes by Cuba n Air Force MiG fighters.

Castro, the brother of longtime leader Fidel Castro, was defense minister when the two Cessnas belonging to a Cuban-American exile group were shot down by air-to-air missiles in international airspace. Four members of a Miami-based anti-Castro humanitarian group known as Brothers to the Rescue were killed, including three Americans. Their bodies were never found.

According to a report by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the pilots of the Cessnas were not given any warning before being shot out of the sky by the air force jets. Relatives of the victims, US lawmakers and members of the Cuban exile community in the United States have pushed for years for Castro to face charges.

The 94-year-old Castro is charged in the indictment unsealed by a federal district court in Florida with conspiracy to kill US nationals, four counts of murder and two counts of destroying aircraft. The charges come as President Donald Trump ramps up the pressure on Cuba's communist leadership, even saying recently that the United States would be 'taking over' the Caribbean island.

Prior to the February 24, 1996 incident, unarmed Brothers to the Rescue planes would drop anti-Castro leaflets over Havana and help the US Coast Guard locate Cubans who were fleeing the island for the Florida coast aboard makeshift rafts and boats. The group was founded in 1991 by Jose Basulto, a Cuban exile, licensed pilot and veteran of the Bay of Pigs invasion.

Basulto, 85, told USA Today in a recent interview that he has been haunted for years by seeing his fellow Brothers to the Rescue members shot down.

'I have navigated these years with a pain in my heart, seeing that a crime remained unpunished,' he told the newspaper. India's Gen Z 'Cockroach Janta Party' gains momentum after CJ remarks'Nexus' between KP MPA, Fitna al-Khawarij expose





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US could follow Maduro model of Cuba imprisonment, says US Justice SecretaryThe news text discusses the possibility of the US government imprisoning Raul Castro after accusing him of war crimes, similar to the arrest of Nicolas Maduro by the US military. It mentions that the American Justice Department believes that those behind the bombing of two planes in Cuba are the same people who slaughtered American citizens, and they are being tried as such. It also highlights the connection between the recent tenure of the CIA's station chief in Cuba and the last two months, as well as the initial stage of Raul Castro's case decaying into public scrutiny. All these developments are related to the aggressive Cuba stance taken by the Trump administration, which has already arrested Nicolas Maduro.

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ایالات متحده نے Raúl کاسٹرو کو قتل کے الزام میں گرفتار کیا، کوبا کے اقتدار کے بارے میں تشویش کا اظہار کیا گیا ہے، صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ کوبا کو گرانے کی کوشش میں مصروف ہےایالات متحده نے کوبا کے سابق صدر Raúl کاسٹرو کو قتل کے الزام میں گرفتار کیا ہے، جس نے صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ کو کوبا کے اقتدار کے بارے میں تشویش کا اظہار کیا ہے اور اس کا امکان ہے کہ وہ کوبا کو گرانے کی کوشش میں مصروف ہو۔

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