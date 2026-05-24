Cattle Markets Bustling with Activity Ahead of Eidul Azha

With Eidul Azha just days away, cattle markets across Pakistan are witnessing a surge in activity as buyers and sellers engage in lively price negotiations for sacrificial animals. The festive atmosphere is evident in the vibrant scenes captured by families and youngsters, who are documenting the experience through social media and news channels.

Eidul Azha is fast approaching, and with it comes the bustling activity of cattle markets across the country. Traders and buyers are engaged in lively price negotiations for sacrificial animals , creating a festive atmosphere .

Families and youngsters are capturing the vibrant scenes through selfies and short videos, showcasing the energy and excitement of the markets. Sellers are facing challenges as buyers are offering lower prices despite rising costs, while customers argue that prices are excessive. Buyers from major cities like Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, and Multan are actively participating in the markets, demanding fair traditional price negotiations based on animal quality and weight.

They emphasize the need for balanced and affordable prices, leading to frequent back-and-forth bargaining. Children are also enjoying the lively atmosphere, observing the discussions and crowds as they learn about the spirit of Eidul Azha preparations. Social media influencers are also present, capturing videos and selfies to highlight the festive atmosphere of the markets





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Eidul Azha Cattle Markets Price Negotiations Sacrificial Animals Lahore Islamabad Karachi Multan Peshawar Social Media Children Festive Atmosphere

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