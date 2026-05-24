Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda Confirm EVD Cases, Red Cross Reports Deaths

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has reported 204 deaths from the Ebola outbreak. Uganda has confirmed three new Ebola cases, the first two of which involved Congolese nationals. The Red Cross reported the deaths of three Congolese volunteers in the Ituri province, where they were apparently carrying out dead body management activities.

Officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo updated the death toll from the Ebola outbreak to 204 late Saturday, hours after the Red Cross said three volunteers had died there and Uganda confirmed three new Ebola cases.

The current epidemic centres on the conflict-wracked eastern DRC, where it was detected in Ituri province, before spreading to South Kivu. The outbreak, which experts suspect was circulating under the radar for some time, is caused by the less common Bundibugyo strain, for which there are no approved vaccines or treatments. On Thursday, Uganda suspended public transport to the DRC after confirming its first two cases -- one infection and one death -- involving Congolese nationals who crossed the border





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Ebola Democratic Republic Of Congo Uganda Outbreak Conflict Humanitarian Mission Red Cross Bundibugyo Strain

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