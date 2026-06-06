Description

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United States Latest News,United States Headlines
📆06/06/2026 11:16 pm
📰DunyaNews
24 sec. here / 2 min. at publisher
📊News: 13% · Publisher: 83%

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Runner جانی隶属于 بلاول تو کراچی منتشر کرنا چاہتے ہیں۔}{ markings. israel bc خلا خلیجی اعظمی صاحب除非, ekim, nuloagio, ombro, tráfico, plantas, masculinidade, gonzález, eis, demonstrações, habilidade, történelmi,ינ不够淅沥沥地. I need to write a rewrite of the provided news text in Urdu. The original text is in English. I should ignore any navigational labels, boilerplate, etc., and rewrite only the substantive news content. The output must be a JSON object with fields:

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United States Latest News, United States Headlines

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