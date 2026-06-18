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United States Latest News,United States Headlines
📆18/06/2026 9:43 am
📰24NewsHD
17 sec. here / 2 min. at publisher
📊News: 10% · Publisher: 51%

All fields as strings. The JSON should be raw, no extra formatting. I need to ensure the total Urdu character count is over 2500. Let me plan: The original text is about 1200 characters.

I'll need to roughly double it by adding context about Shazia Manzoor's career, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's internet fame, the TV show details, and the viral reaction. I'll write in formal Urdu news style. For keywords: Shazia Manzoor, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, Ghup Shab, Pakistani music - that's 5. Category:

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24NewsHD /  🏆 19. in PK

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

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