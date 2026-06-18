All fields as strings. The JSON should be raw, no extra formatting. I need to ensure the total Urdu character count is over 2500. Let me plan: The original text is about 1200 characters.

I'll need to roughly double it by adding context about Shazia Manzoor's career, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's internet fame, the TV show details, and the viral reaction. I'll write in formal Urdu news style. For keywords: Shazia Manzoor, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, Ghup Shab, Pakistani music - that's 5. Category:





24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Description

Read more »

Description

Read more »