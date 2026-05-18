MJK Smith, a renowned cricketer who played a pivotal role in the English cricket team during the late 1950s to early 1970s, has passed away at the age of 92. Smith not only captained England in 25 Tests but also contributed his services to rugby union as a fly-half.

MJK Smith, the former Warwickshire and England captain, has passed away at the age of 92. A cricket er of his stature played an integral role in shaping cricket 's evolution between 1958 and 1972.

Smith logged 2,278 runs at an average of 31.63, including three centuries and eleven fifties, during his 25-Test tenure. Additionally, his name in cricket history is also associated with dual international status. Due to his dual international exploits, he played for England as a fly-half, scoring a one-off cap against Wales in 1956





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