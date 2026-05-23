Death toll from coal mine explosion in China jumps to 90

The death toll from an explosion at a coal mine in northern China has jumped sharply again to 90, state media reported on Saturday. The blast occurred at 7:29 pm (1129 GMT) on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Shanxi province, according to state news agency Xinhua. A total of 247 workers were underground at the time, of whom 201 had been brought to the surface safely as of 6:00 am on Saturday, Xinhua said.

The death toll from an explosion at a coal mine in northern China has jumped sharply again to 90, state media reported on Saturday. The blast occurred at 7:29 pm (1129 GMT) on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Shanxi province, according to state news agency Xinhua.

A total of 247 workers were underground at the time, of whom 201 had been brought to the surface safely as of 6:00 am on Saturday, Xinhua said. President Xi Jinping urged all-out efforts to treat the injured and called for thorough investigations into the incident. He emphasised that all regions and departments must draw lessons from this accident, remain constantly vigilant regarding workplace safety, and resolutely prevent and curb the occurrence of major and catastrophic accidents





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Coal Mine Explosion China Shanxi Province Death Toll President Xi Jinping All-Out Efforts Thorough Investigations Workplace Safety Major And Catastrophic Accidents

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