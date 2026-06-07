Donald Trump abruptly ends interview with Meet the Press moderator after challenging claims of a rigged election

Donald Trump abruptly ended a sit-down interview with Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker on Sunday, ripping off his microphone and walking out after she challenged his repeated claims of a rigged 2020 election. He also discussed his idea to use $1.8 billion in taxpayer money for a ‘weaponization fund’ to compensate people who believe they were unfairly targeted by a federal government ‘weaponizing’ the justice system against them.

Donald Trump abruptly ended a sit-down interview with Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker on Sunday, ripping off his microphone and walking out after she challenged his repeated claims of a rigged 2020 election.

He said that if the decision were entirely his, he would compensate those affected with the amount he believes they deserve. He argued that many people’s lives had been ruined and claimed that some had even died by suicide after being targeted by what he described as a group of ‘thugs’ using Iranian assets to pay Gulf allies for strike damage. Pakistan and Russia step up fight against illegal migration, drug trad





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Donald Trump Meet The Press Kristen Welker Rigged Election Weaponization Fund Compensate People Thugs Iranian Assets Gulf Allies Strike Damage Pakistan Russia Illegal Migration Drug Trade

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