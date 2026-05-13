Dronescale diplomatic ties with Iran persist under Pak's role, US VP said

The US vice president said the nuclear deal could only be finalized once the US president's basic concerns about Iran's nuclear program are addressed. He also said that progress is being made, but the real question is whether the US can achieve as much as the US president wants.

دونوں ممالک کے درمیان بالواسطہ سفارتی رابطے اب بھی جاری ہیں جس میں پاکستان ثالث کا کردار ادا کر رہا ہے. عالمی خبر رساں ادارے کے مطابق امریکی نائب صدر جے ڈی وینس نے مزید کہا کہ ایران کے ساتھ جنگ بندی معاہدہ حتمی طور پر اسی صورت ممکن ہوگا جب جوہری پروگرام سے متعلق امریکی صدر کے بنیادی تحفظات دور کیے جائیں.

ان خیالات کا اظہار جے ڈی وینس نے وائٹ ہاؤس میں صحافیوں سے گفتگو کرتے ہوئے. نائب صدر نے واضح کیا کہ صدر ٹرمپ کی ‘ریڈ لائن’ یہ ہے کہ امریکا کو مکمل یقین ہونا چاہیے کہ ایسے مؤثر حفاظتی اقدامات موجود ہیں جن کے تحت ایران کبھی بھی جوہری ہتھیار حاصل نہیں کر سکے. اور دوسری جانب، کویت فوج نے ایرانی کشتی پر حملہ کرکے 4 افراد کو تحویل میں لے لیا.

عباس عراقچیفلپائن کی سینیٹ میں شدید فائرنگ بھی جاری تھی. عالمی عدالت کے حکم پر رکن کی گرفتاری کیلیے چھاپا خبر بھی چھپی ہوئی. حالات ظاهرہ ویب سائٹ پر شائع شدہ تمام مواد کے جملہ حقوق بحق ایکسپریس میڈیا گروپ محفوظ ہیں





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Diplomatic Ties Iran Nuclear Deal US Vice President Progress Being Made

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