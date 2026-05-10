Dunya Media Group pays tribute to Pakistan Armed Forces heroes in Marka-e-Haq victory anniversary

Dunya Media Group pays tribute to the heroes of the Pakistan Armed Forces on the completion of one year of victory in Marka-e-Haq. The group released a special song to pay tribute to the Pakistani Armed Forces and highlighted the spirit of patriotism. The victory over India in a war imposed on Pakistan has become an important milestone in the history of the nation.

On the completion of one year of victory in Marka-e-Haq, Dunya Media Group pays tribute to the heroes of the Pakistan Armed Forces . To highlight the spirit of patriotism, Dunya Media Group has released a special song to pay tribute to the Pakistani Armed Forces.

India's pride has been shattered, the Pakistan Army has removed the ghost of war madness from Modi's head. India launched Operation Sindoor a year ago, and in response, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyanum Marsoos in the name of justice, making the enemy's teeth sour. Under the wise and inspiring leadership of Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army performed brilliantly on every war front.

The Pakistan Army achieved a victory in the war that surprised the world. It was not just a war of weapons, but a victory of truth and justice that the whole world saw. The Battle of Haq will continue to set a shining example of defending the homeland for generations to come. The nation is celebrating the victory over India in a war, which it imposed on Pakistan on May 8, 2025.

The enemy carried out an unprovoked attack on Pakistan, which was retaliated in a befitting manner through Operation Bunyanum Marsoos. With this operation, Marka-e-Haq has become an important milestone in the history of the nation. Marka-e-Haq reflects the national resolve, military prowess, and strategic maturity. PM Shehbaz to visit China from May 23 to 2





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