DG ISPR Holds Special Session with Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University Students and Faculty on National Security Issues

Director General (DG) Inter services Public Relations (ISPR) held a special session with students and faculty of Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University in Islamabad, discussing national security issues including counter-terrorism and information warfare. The participants appreciated the session and emphasized the need for awareness about fake news, negative propaganda, and hybrid warfare on social media.

Director General (DG) Inter services Public Relations (ISPR) held a special session with students and faculty of Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University in Islamabad, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Thursday.

DG ISPR was warmly welcomed by faculty members and students upon his arrival at Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University. DG ISPR held detailed discussions on national security issues including counter-terrorism and information warfare. After the special session, the participants said the special session cleared many ambiguities and provided comprehensive awareness regarding responsible social media usage. The historic victory of the Marka-e-Haq further strengthened and elevated Pakistan's prestige and global image, the participants said.

Participants said we pay tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the Pakistani armed forces for the defence of the homeland. Awareness of the youth about the dangers of fake news, negative propaganda and hybrid warfare is the need of the hour, said participants. They said before sharing any news or information on social media, it is essential to verify its truth and authenticity from authentic sources.

Vice Chancellor Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Khan said that the young generation should play a positive role for the stability and security of Pakistan. The teachers and students reiterated their unwavering commitment to solidarity with the armed forces in view of the threats facing national security. The students from different cities, especially Waziristan, highly appreciated the special session, calling it a positive and effective development





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DG ISPR Shifa Tameer-E-Millat University National Security Counter-Terrorism Information Warfare Responsible Social Media Usage Historic Victory Of Marka-E-Haq Pakistani Armed Forces Solidarity With The Armed Forces Fake News Negative Propaganda Hybrid Warfare Awareness Youth Social Media Authenticity Truth Verification Solidarity Threats Facing National Security Positive Role Stability And Security Waziristan Special Session Positive And Effective Development

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