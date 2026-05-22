Eid Meat Storage Tips: Proper Cleaning, Drying, and Storage Techniques

Experts recommend washing meat properly, drying it thoroughly, and storing it in small portions before refrigeration. They also emphasize the importance of cleaning the fridge thoroughly before Eid and using home remedies to maintain freshness and prevent odors.

Experts recommend washing meat properly, drying it thoroughly, and storing it in small portions. Households begin preparing to store sacrificial meat, with most families using refrigerators and deep freezers for preservation.

Health experts warn that improper cleaning and maintenance of refrigerators can lead to unpleasant odors and faster food spoilage. According to experts, cleaning the fridge thoroughly before Eid is essential to ensure a hygienic environment and safe food storage. Many households store Qurbani meat alongside pre-existing food items, which often leads to overcrowding and mixing of odors. Experts recommend emptying the refrigerator a few days before Eid and removing expired or unnecessary items to create sufficient space for meat storage.

For cleaning, experts advise using a mild solution of lukewarm water, soap, lemon juice, and baking soda. This helps remove stains, kill germs, and eliminate bad odors. After cleaning, the fridge should be wiped dry to prevent moisture buildup. They also suggest washing meat properly, drying it completely, and storing it in small portions before refrigeration.

Airtight containers or sealed bags are recommended to prevent blood leakage and odor contamination inside the fridge. Home remedies such as placing baking soda, lemon slices, coffee powder, or charcoal inside the fridge can also help absorb unwanted smells and maintain freshness. Experts further caution against overloading the refrigerator, as it can restrict air circulation and reduce cooling efficiency. Proper arrangement of stored meat ensures even cooling and longer freshness.

They emphasize that cleanliness and precaution during Eid not only improve refrigerator performance but also help protect families from food-related illnesses, ensuring meat remains fresh, safe, and odor-free for a longer period





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Eid Meat Storage Proper Cleaning Drying Storage Techniques Cleaning The Fridge Home Remedies Overloading The Fridge Proper Arrangement Of Stored Meat Maintaining Freshness Ensuring Meat Remains Fresh Safe And Odor-Free For A Longer Period

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