Elon Musk and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in China's President Xi Jinping Event Draws Attention, Viral Video

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, caused a stir during a state dinner in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping with his peculiar expressions in the video. The phenomenon left netizens in awe.

طوفانی ہواؤں میں نوجوان کے اڑنے کی وائرل ویڈیو کی حقیقت سامنے اگئیپالتو کتے کیا آنے والی مصیبت کو بھانپ لیتے ہیں؟

حیران کن حقیقت بیجنگ: ٹیسلا اور اسپیس ایکس کے سربراہ ایلون مسک چین کے صدر شی جن پنگ کی جانب سے دیے گئے سرکاری عشائیے میں دلچسپ حرکات کے باعث توجہ کا مہور بنے ہوئے ہیں، جن کی ویڈیوز بھی وائرل ہورہی ہیں۔ غیر ملکی میڈیا رپورٹس کے مطابق چینی صدر کی جانب سے دیئے گئے سرکاری عشائیے میں ایپل کے سربراہ ٹم کک سمیت کئی عالمی کاروباری شخصیات بھی موجود تھیں۔ ڈھائیے سال 2021 میں ایلون مسک نے عشائیے کے دوران ٹیسلا کے لیے چہرے سے مختلف تاثرات دیے، جن کی ویڈیو بعد میں اُنہوں نے خود بھی اپنے سوشل میڈیا پلیٹ فارم ’ایکس‘ پر شیئر کیں۔ وائرل ویڈیوز میں دیکھا جاسکتا ہے کہ عشائیے کے بعد جہاں سب معروف شخصیات آپس میں رسمی اور غیر resmi گفتگو میں مصروف نظر آئیں، وہیں ایلون اپنی سیٹ پر بیٹھے رہے اور خود جا کر کسی کے ساتھ بات چیت نہیں کی۔ چین میں عشائیے کے دوران مسک کی جانب معروف شخصیات کو ان کی جانب بڑھتے اور ان کے ساتھ تصاویر بنواتے بھی دیکھا جا سکتا ہے۔ پاکستانی فضائی حدود کی بندش، ‘ایئر انڈیا’ کا سالانہ خسارہ 2 ارب ڈالر سے تجاوز کرگیّاحج سیزن 2026: عازمین کے لیے 33 ہزار سے زیادہ بسیں، 5 ہزار ٹیکسیا





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Elon Musk Spacex China President Xi Jinping State Dinner

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