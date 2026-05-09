Evacuation flight organized for American passengers on hantavirus-stricken cruise ship

The US Department of State has collaborated with the Spanish government and other US federal agencies to organize an evacuation flight for American passengers on MV Hondius, a cruise ship struck by hantavirus. The flight will take the passengers on the infected cruise ship to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska, and then to a national quarantine facility at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The United States has initiated an evacuation flight for American passengers aboard a hantavirus-stricken cruise ship that has recently arrived at the Canary Islands, as part of Spain.

The cruise ship, MV Hondius, is operated by a Dutch company and carried 17 Americans, according to the US Department of State. Three passengers from the ship have unfortunately passed away, while others have fallen ill with the rare disease. The State Department is working closely with the Spanish and US federal agencies to ensure the safe return of these Americans.

The evacuation flight will take them to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska, and then to a national quarantine facility at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Individuals being monitored are well and show no signs of illness. Singapore has also reported two cases of negative testing for hantavirus after traveling on the same flight with a confirmed case from Saint Helena





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