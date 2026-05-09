Extreme Weather Conditions in Northern and Southern Regions of Pakistan

The Met Office has forecasted that a new westerly weather system is expected to reach the northwestern areas of the country on May 10. This system is likely to remain active in the upper parts of the country until the night of May 12. Dust storms, thunderstorms, and rain are expected in several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Hangu, and Karak. Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Joharabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Narowal from 10th (evening) to 12th May with occasional gaps. While rain, wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche, and Shigar. Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur from 11th to 13th May with occasional gaps. Dust storms, thunderstorms, and rain are expected to bring some relief from the heat in the upper parts of the country, while extremely hot weather is likely to continue in southern regions, including south Punjab, Sindh, and parts of Balochistan.

Extremely hot weather is likely to continue in southern regions, while a new westerly weather system is expected to reach the northwestern areas of the country on May 10.

Dust storms, thunderstorms, and rain are expected in several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Hangu, and Karak. Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Joharabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Narowal from 10th (evening) to 12th May with occasional gaps.

While rain, wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche, and Shigar. Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur from 11th to 13th May with occasional gaps. Dust storms, thunderstorms, and rain are expected to bring some relief from the heat in the upper parts of the country, while extremely hot weather is likely to continue in southern regions, including south Punjab, Sindh, and parts of Balochistan





BOLNETWORK / 🏆 9. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Extreme Weather Conditions New Westerly Weather System Dust Storms Thunderstorms Rain Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murree Galiyat Islamabad Rawalpindi Attock Chakwal Jhelum Khushab Joharabad Sargodha Mianwali Faisalabad Sahiwal Jhang Lahore Sheikhupura Okara Gujranwala Sialkot Narowal Gilgit-Baltistan Diamir Astore Ghizer Skardu Hunza Gilgit Guanche Shigar Neelum Valley Muzaffarabad Poonch Hattian Bagh Haveli Sudhanoti Kotli Bhimber Mirpur

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