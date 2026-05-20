EU Regulators Reject Meta's Offer to Compete in AI Chatbot Market

Meta Platforms has offered to provide rival AI chatbots, including OpenAI, free access to its social messaging service WhatsApp in Europe, but will start charging them once they hit a limit. Smaller rivals are unimpressed by the offer, stating it does not address the competition concerns. Meta's offer comes after its introduction of a policy allowing only its Meta AI assistant on WhatsApp, igniting EU complaints. The EU enforcer aims to ensure competition in new digital markets and prevent market power buildup.

The offer would see Meta Platforms start charging rival AI chatbots once they hit a limit in terms of messages sent to users, after offering free access to its social messaging service WhatsApp in Europe.

Smaller rivals dismissed Meta's offer, stating it is far from resolving the competition concerns identified in this case. The EU enforcer is looking to ensure competition in new digital markets by preventing Big Tech from amassing market power or thwarting small rivals. The case underscores the role of EU regulators in preventing market power and fostering innovation. Meta submitted its proposal to EU antitrust regulators, seeking their acceptance before May 18, when interested parties were to provide feedback.

The EU enforcer's priority is to keep the market of AI assistants open and competitive for innovators





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