Ebola outbreak in Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of Congo: 80 deaths, WHO alerted, rapid response teams deployed

A new Ebola outbreak in the eastern Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of Congo has claimed the lives of 80 people, while the outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus. The government has activated a public health emergency operations center, strengthened surveillance systems, and deployed rapid response teams to contain the outbreak.

KINSHASA: A new Ebola outbreak in the eastern Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of Congo has claimed the lives of 80 people, according to the country's health ministry.

The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, with laboratory tests confirming eight cases in the health zones of Rwampara, Mongwalu, and Bunia. The government has activated its public health emergency operations center, strengthened surveillance systems, and deployed rapid response teams to contain the outbreak. Rapid regional coordination is critical due to high population movement between affected areas and neighboring countries.

The World Health Organization and Uganda's health ministry have reported related fatalities involving a Congolese man infected with the Bundibugyo strain. Ituri province continues to face severe insecurity and insufficient resources, making the risk of disease spread even higher





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Ebola Outbreak Bundibugyo Strain Democratic Republic Of Congo Africa Centers For Disease Control And Prevent World Health Organization Rwampara Mongwalu And Bunia Ituri Province Insecurity Displaced Civilians Fragile Health Facilities

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