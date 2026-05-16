Federal Budget 2026-27: Tax Measures, Subsidy Cuts, and Mounting Fiscal Challenges

The Federal Budget 2026-27 is expected to contain significant tax measures and the cutting of subsidies, all under the IMF's watchful eye. With inflation already in double digits, consumers may face a substantial financial burden while the agricultural sector, which contributes a quarter of the economy, continues to be taxed less than 1%. The budget's overall strategy appears to be centered on revenue expansion under external financing conditions, setting the stage for high tax revenues and further reduction in subsidies. However, experts raise concerns about the cumulative impact with inflation, as relief measures for one sector may turn into additional burdens elsewhere.

Preparations for the Federal Budget 2026-27 indicate significant tax measures and subsidy cuts under IMF -linked commitments. Sources suggest that the financial burden on consumers may increase further amid already high inflation.

The overall fiscal strategy appears focused on revenue expansion under external financing conditions. The total budget size is expected to cross Rs 17,000 billion. Rs 860 billion in additional tax measures are assured to be collected by Pakistan under IMF pressure. Stopping subsidies on petrol and diesel is expected to have a direct impact on fuel prices.

Additional burden of Rs 430 billion is planned on the public through audits and stricter enforcement. Provinces are also expected to introduce new taxes worth Rs 430 billion collectively. Petroleum levy collection is expected to reach Rs 1,727 billion, which is Rs 260 billion higher than the current fiscal year. The agricultural sector contributes around 25% to the economy, but tax collection from it remains only 0.3%





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Federal Budget IMF Tax Measures Subsidy Cuts Fiscal Challenges Inflation Agricultural Sector Revenue Expansion External Financing Conditions Petroleum Levy Collection

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