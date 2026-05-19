Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik Meets with Japan Ambassador, Highlights Scientific Cooperation in Geosciences and Mineral Research

The Minister, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, met with the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi, during his visit to the Geoscience Advanced Research Laboratories (GARL) of the Geological Survey of Pakistan. The Minister highlighted the longstanding scientific cooperation between the two countries in the field of geosciences and mineral research.

The Minister highlighted the longstanding scientific cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in the field of geosciences and mineral research . During the visit, the Minister appreciated the valuable support extended by the Government of Japan and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in the establishment and strengthening of GARL .

Pakistan was actively upgrading its mineral sector and was committed to replacing primitive exploration and extraction methods with advanced technologies to ensure sustainable development, improved productivity, and greater value addition in the mining and mineral industry. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the ongoing technical engagement between GSP and JICA regarding possible future cooperation in advanced analytical sciences, laboratory methodologies, scientific workflows, and technical capacity development, and reiterated their commitment to further enhancing Pakistan-Japan collaboration in the petroleum sector, especially geosciences and mineral research





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Pakistan Japan Minister Geosciences Mineral Research Scientific Cooperation GARL Geological Survey Of Pakistan Ambassador Valuable Support Technical Engagement Possible Future Cooperation Advanced Analytical Sciences Technical Capacity Development

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