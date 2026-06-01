Federal Minister Emphasizes Need for Coordinated HIV Prevention Measures in Pakistan

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal emphasized the need for coordinated, effective, and immediate measures to prevent and control HIV in Pakistan. The minister chaired a high-level meeting on HIV prevention, attended by various stakeholders, to review progress on ongoing HIV prevention measures and examine recommendations from the Prime Minister’s HIV Task Force.

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal emphasized the need for coordinated, effective, and immediate measures to prevent and control HIV in Pakistan .

The minister chaired a high-level meeting on HIV prevention, attended by various stakeholders, to review progress on ongoing HIV prevention measures and examine recommendations from the Prime Minister’s HIV Task Force. Mustafa Kamal assigned specific responsibilities to all relevant institutions and directed them to strengthen coordination in implementing measures to combat HIV. The National Institute of Health (NIH), CDC, and the Central Monitoring Unit (CMU) had activated an HIV dashboard to facilitate timely reporting and monitoring of HIV-related data.

The minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to public health and stated that all possible measures are being taken to prevent the spread of HIV and strengthen the national response to the disease





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HIV Prevention Measures Pakistan Federal Minister National Health Services Regulations And Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal High-Level Meeting Recommendations Dashboard Central Monitoring Unit National Institute Of Health CDC Government’S Commitment Public Health Spread Of HIV National Response To The Disease

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