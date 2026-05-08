Federal Government Issues Fresh Orders for Transfer, Posting and Extension of Senior Officers

The federal government on Thursday issued fresh orders for transfer, posting and extension of several senior officers in different departments and institutions. The additional charge of Secretary Revenue Division assigned to Rashid Mahmood has been extended for another three months with effect from May 8. Special Secretary Finance Division Nasheeta Maryam Mohsin has been transferred and appointed as Executive Director at the Asian Development Bank for a period of four years.

The federal government on Thursday issued fresh orders for transfer , posting and extension of several senior officers in different departments and institutions. According to notifications issued by the Establishment Division , the additional charge of Secretary Revenue Division assigned to Rashid Mahmood has been extended for another three months with effect from May 8.

In another major development, Special Secretary Finance Division Nasheeta Maryam Mohsin has been transferred and appointed as Executive Director at the Asian Development Bank for a period of four years. The government has also extended the additional charge of Secretary Board of Investment assigned to Additional Secretary (In-Charge) SIFC Division Jamil Ahmed Qureshi for another two months, effective from April 6.

Meanwhile, DG Environment of the Capital Development Authority Abdullah Khurram Niazi has been given the acting charge of Member Environment. The deputation period of Vijay Kumar Rangwani, who is serving as Director at the Benazir Income Support Programme Headquarters in Islamabad, has also been extended for one year.

According to another notification, Deputy Registrar of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Iqbal Ahmed has been transferred and posted on deputation as Deputy Director at the National Disaster Management Authority in Islamabad for a period of three years. In addition, the services of Umar Liaquat, an Information Group Grade-18 officer serving on deputation in the Minister’s Office (Public), have been returned to his parent department, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Formal notifications regarding all appointments, transfers and extensions have been issued by the Establishment Division





24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Federal Government Orders For Transfer Posting And Extension Of Senior Officers Rashid Mahmood Nasheeta Maryam Mohsin Asian Development Bank Capital Development Authority Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Benazir Income Support Programme National Disaster Management Authority Minister’S Office (Public) Establishment Division Formal Notifications

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran rejects UAE allegation, issues warning over regional actionsFind latest breaking, trending, viral news from Pakistan and information on top stories, weather, business, entertainment, politics, sports and more.

Read more »

Pakistan economy on right track despite challenges: FinMin AurangzebFederal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan’s economy is moving in the right direction despite challenges, reported 24NewsHD TV Channel on Wednesday.

Read more »

Supreme Court and Federal Constitutional Court are not subordinate to each other: SCPSupreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has declared that the Supreme Court and the Federal Constitutional Court are not subordinate to each other, both are co-operative courts, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Wednesday.

Read more »

Belgium trades barbs with US, Israel as antisemitism row flaresA Belgian probe into suspected illegal circumcisions sparked a fresh diplomatic spat Wednesday, as Israel and the United States renewed charges of antisemitism against the country.

Read more »

After humiliating defeat, India used proxies to spread terror in Pakistan: DG ISPRISPR DG Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, joined by senior Navy and Air Force officers, congratulated the nation on the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq.

Read more »

Azad Kashmir observes Thanksgiving Day on Marka-e-Haq anniversarySenior Minister Mian Abdul Waheed, ministers Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Syed Bazal Ali Naqvi, Ms Nabila Ayub, Chief Secretary Khushal Khan, IG Liaquat Ali Malik, and senior civil and military officials

Read more »