Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar Defends Budget, Calls for Opposition Unity

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar defended the federal budget for 2026-27, highlighting its people-friendly and relief-focused nature. He urged opposition parties to join hands in signing a Charter of Economy aimed at ensuring long-term economic stability.

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Sunday defended the federal budget for 2026-27 and called on opposition parties to join hands in signing a Charter of Economy aimed at ensuring long-term economic stability.

Addressing the National Assembly, Tarar praised the government's economic management, saying prudent policies had helped put the country's economy on a positive path. He described the budget as people-friendly and relief-focused, highlighting the government's decision to eliminate the super tax following approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The minister noted improvements in revenue collection and overseas remittances, urging the opposition to acknowledge the government's achievements, including its diplomatic efforts to promote peace in the Middle East.

The federal budget, presented on June 12, includes relief measures for salaried individuals, businesses, the real estate sector, and exporters. While the government avoided imposing major new taxes, it proposed levies on social media income and introduced a fixed tax framework for small traders. Responding during the session, PTI leader Asad Qaiser said his party was prepared to sign a Charter of Democracy focused on ensuring an independent judiciary and election commission.

He rejected claims regarding PTI's correspondence with the IMF, insisting that the party had not acted against Pakistan's interests. Qaiser argued that many budget proposals reflected IMF recommendations and criticized the government's lack of support for the agricultural sector, claiming Punjab's farmers could face losses of Rs2.2 trillion. He also alleged that dozens of companies had withdrawn investments from Pakistan.

The National Assembly's debate on the FY2026-27 budget continued over the weekend, with lawmakers discussing both economic proposals and broader political issues. Opposition Leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai also criticized the government's decision to keep provincial development allocations unchanged. Probe reveals banned JAAC being financed by external elements: Rana SanaGovernment revises petroleum levy rates on fuel product





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Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar Budget For 2026-27 Charter Of Economy People-Friendly And Relief-Focused Prudent Policies Eliminating Super Tax Improvements In Revenue Collection And Oversea Diplomatic Efforts To Promote Peace In The Mid Relief Measures For Salaried Individuals Businesses Real Estate Sector And Exporters Leviess On Social Media Income Fixed Tax Framework For Small Traders Asad Qaiser Charter Of Democracy Independent Judiciary And Election Commission Correspondence With IMF Pakistan's Interests IMF Recommendations Lack Of Support For The Agricultural Sector Punjab's Farmers Facing Losses Of Rs2.2 Trilli Companies Withdrawing Investments From Pakista National Assembly's Debate On FY2026-27 Budget Opposition Leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai Government's Decision To Keep Provincial Devel Probe Reveals Banned JAAC Being Financed By Ex Government Revises Petroleum Levy Rates On Fue

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