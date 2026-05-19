Federal Government Tasks DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to Take Action Against Corrupt NADRA Officials

The federal government has tasked the DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with taking action against corrupt NADRA officials, facilitators and agents to prevent foreigners, especially Afghans, from obtaining fake computerized national identity cards (CNICs). The FIA has been given a free hand to take indiscriminate action against corrupt NADRA officials, facilitators and agents. The government has decided to reexamine NADRA offices’ record and dubious applications besides completing investigations into cases of corruption quickly and bringing responsible officers and their agents to justice.

In order to prevent foreigners , especially Afghan s, from obtaining fake computerized national identity cards (CNICs) in connivance with the National Database Registration Authority ( NADRA ) officials, the federal government has tasked the DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with taking action against such individuals in collaboration with the NADRA high-ups, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Tuesday.

At the same time, old inquiries into cases of corruption, which had either been lying dormant for quite some time or on which work was moving at a snail’s pace, have now again been opened. The FIA has been given a free hand to take indiscriminate action against corrupt NADRA officials, facilitators and agents.

It has been decided to reexamine NADRA offices’ record and dubious applications besides completing investigations into cases of corruption quickly and bringing responsible officers and their agents to justice. The decision has also been taken that not only departmental action will be taken against corrupt officials, but criminal cases will also be registered against them. The government has decided that there will be zero tolerance for those hurting national security and bringing a bad name to the country’s reputation





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NADRA Cnics Fake Corruption DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Federal Government Foreigners Afghan Zero Tolerance

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