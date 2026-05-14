Federal Cabinet Meeting: Wheat Issues, Hajj Policy, Housing Project, Customs Promotions, and Legislative Cases

The federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The prime minister constituted a cabinet committee to address the issues in the buying and selling of wheat across the country. The meeting also saw the presentation of the recommendations of the cabinet committee formed to review the Hajj Policy 2027–2030 by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. The federal cabinet approved handing over the construction and development of a low-cost housing project in Farash Town, Islamabad, for residents of Islamabad's informal settlements (Kachi Abadis) to the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The federal cabinet also approved conducting departmental promotion examinations for Pakistan Customs officers, including Inspectors Customs, Intelligence Officers, Preventive Officers, Appraising Officers, and Valuation Officers, through the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC). The federal cabinet approved the decisions taken during the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases held on April 29, 2026. However, the cabinet directed that the opinion of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) be sought regarding amendments to the Tobacco Marketing Control Rules, 2016.

The meeting of the federal cabinet was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The prime minister constituted a cabinet committee to address the issues in the buying and selling of wheat across the country.

During the meeting, the recommendations of the cabinet committee formed to review the Hajj Policy 2027–2030 by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony were also presented before the cabinet. The federal cabinet approved handing over the construction and development of a low-cost housing project in Farash Town, Islamabad, for residents of Islamabad's informal settlements (Kachi Abadis) to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The federal cabinet also approved conducting departmental promotion examinations for Pakistan Customs officers, including Inspectors Customs, Intelligence Officers, Preventive Officers, Appraising Officers, and Valuation Officers, through the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC). The federal cabinet approved the decisions taken during the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases held on April 29, 2026.

However, the cabinet directed that the opinion of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) be sought regarding amendments to the Tobacco Marketing Control Rules, 2016





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Federal Cabinet Meeting Wheat Issues Hajj Policy Housing Project Customs Promotions Legislative Cases

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