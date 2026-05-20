Federal Government Announces Summer Holidays for Federal Educational Institutions

The federal government has officially announced summer holidays for educational institutions operating under the federal system, outlining a detailed schedule that includes academic support activities and administrative arrangements during the break period. The move will affect model schools, colleges, and other federal educational institutions across Islamabad as students prepare for an extended summer recess.

The federal government has officially announced summer holidays for education al institutions operating under the federal system, During the summer break period, education al institutions under the federal education framework, such as model schools and colleges in Islamabad , will observe a break of 92 consecutive days.

As part of the summer vacation announcement, an academic support initiative has been introduced for senior students, with coaching classes planned for June and July to provide additional educational assistance. Additionally, school maintenance and institutional improvement work, as well as administrative responsibilities, will continue during the vacation period.





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Federal Government Educational Institutions Summer Holidays Academic Support Initiative Coaching Classes School Maintenance Institutional Improvement School Premises Federal Education Framework Islamabad

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