Federal government reduces kerosene oil price by Rs7.23 per litre, bringing new rate down to Rs311.73 per litre

The federal government has reduced the price of kerosene oil by Rs7.23 per litre while also revising the petroleum levy on petrol and diesel. The new price of kerosene oil has been fixed at Rs311.73 per litre compared to the previous rate of Rs318.96 per litre.

16 May 26, 09:57:19 PKTFederal government reduced kerosene oil price by Rs7.23 per litre, bringing the new rate down to Rs311.73 per litre with immediate implementation.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The federal government has reduced the price of kerosene oil by Rs7.23 per litre while also revising the petroleum levy on petrol and diesel, according to official notifications. Under the revised rates issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, the new price of kerosene oil has been fixed at Rs311.73 per litre compared to the previous rate of Rs318.96 per litre.

Sources in the Petroleum Ministry said the levy on petrol was reduced by Rs9.24 per litre, bringing it down from Rs117.41 to Rs108.17 per litre. In contrast, the levy on high-speed diesel was increased by Rs9.40 per litre, raising the rate from Rs42.60 to Rs52 per litre. Earlier, the Petroleum Division had announced a Rs5 per litre reduction in the prices of both petrol and high-speed diesel.

Following the revision, the new price of petrol has been set at Rs409.78 per litre, while high-speed diesel will now cost Rs409.58 per litre. According to the Petroleum Division’s notification, the revised fuel prices came into effect from midnight across the country





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Kerosene Oil Price Petroleum Levy Fuel Prices Revised Rates Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority

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