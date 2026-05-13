Federal Government Extends Deputation, Transfers, Postings and Reinstatement of Several Officers

The federal government on Wednesday notified extension of deputation, transfers, postings and reinstatement of several officers through the Establishment Division. The notifications approved by the President of Pakistan include the appointment of Sajjad Ali Rao as full-time Member (Crop Sciences) in the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, extension of deputation for Section Officer Matia Zahra and Assistant Director Muhammad Bilal Cheema, reinstatement of Rafiq Ahmed Khokhar, extension of deputation for Assistant Professor Nosheen Anwar and transfer of Sanaullah. Assistant Director Shahid Aziz has been transferred and his services placed at the disposal of the Benazir Income Support Programme, Azad Kashmir Region. Ayesha Ikram, a Secondary School Teacher in the School Education Department of Balochistan, has been placed at the disposal of the Federal Ministry of Education, Islamabad on deputation for three years.

The federal government on Wednesday notified extension of deputation , transfers , postings and reinstatement of several officers through the Establishment Division . According to the notifications, approved by the President of Pakistan, Sajjad Ali Rao has been appointed full-time Member (Crop Sciences) in the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council under the Ministry of National Food Security for a period of three years on MP-II scale.

The deputation of Section Officer Matia Zahra of the Senate Secretariat has been extended for another two years with effect from April 24, 2026. Similarly, the deputation of Assistant Director Muhammad Bilal Cheema of the National Accountability Bureau has also been extended for another two years effective from January 31, 2026. The Establishment Division also reinstated Grade 18 Office Management Group officer Rafiq Ahmed Khokhar, who had been suspended from government service on January 3 this year.

Meanwhile, the deputation appointment of Assistant Professor Nosheen Anwar at the Federal Government Educational Institutions Directorate has been extended for another two years from June 1, 2026. She belongs to the Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. In another development, Grade 18 Office Management Group officer Sanaullah has been transferred from the Government of Sindh and directed to report to the Establishment Division.

According to the notifications, Assistant Director Shahid Aziz of the National Commission for Human Development has been transferred and his services placed at the disposal of the Benazir Income Support Programme, Azad Kashmir Region, for appointment as Assistant Director for three years or until a permanent appointment is made. Furthermore, the services of Ayesha Ikram, a Secondary School Teacher in the School Education Department of Balochistan, have been placed at the disposal of the Federal Ministry of Education, Islamabad on deputation for three years.

The Establishment Division stated that all relevant orders had been duly complied with and formal notifications had been issued





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Establishment Division Deputation Transfers Postings Reinstatement Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Matia Zahra Muhammad Bilal Cheema Rafiq Ahmed Khokhar Nosheen Anwar Sanaullah Shahid Aziz Benazir Income Support Programme Azad Kashmir Region Ayesha Ikram School Education Department Of Balochistan Federal Ministry Of Education Islamabad

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