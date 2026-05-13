Federal Government Considers Digital Monitoring System and AI-Based Tax Reforms in Upcoming Budget

The federal government is considering implementing a digital monitoring system and AI-based tax reforms in the upcoming budget. An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema to review tax reforms. The FBR team briefed the participants on various proposals under consideration for the upcoming budget. Proposals were reviewed to prevent under-reporting, non-reporting, under-invoicing, tax evasion, and smuggling. The participants also reviewed several proposals related to improving transparency, enforcement through technology, and the introduction of an e-auction system to ensure transparency and efficiency in the auction of seized goods by customs authorities.

The federal government is considering implementing a digital monitoring system and AI-based tax reforms in the upcoming budget . An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema to review tax reforms.

The FBR team briefed the participants on various proposals under consideration for the upcoming budget. Proposals were reviewed to prevent under-reporting, non-reporting, under-invoicing, tax evasion, and smuggling. The participants also reviewed several proposals related to improving transparency, enforcement through technology, and the introduction of an e-auction system to ensure transparency and efficiency in the auction of seized goods by customs authorities. Federal Minister Ahad Cheema stressed that the government will bring tax reforms keeping in mind economic development.

The aim of tax reforms is to further improve the business environment and promote economic growth. Cheema said that the government fully supports a tax system that minimizes human intervention and a digitally automated system and technology-based solution will prove to be a positive step.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister Mosaddiq Malik, Advisor to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, and other senior officials





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Federal Government Ahad Cheema Digital Monitoring System AI-Based Tax Reforms Upcoming Budget Tax Reforms Economic Development Business Environment Economic Growth Minimizing Human Intervention Digital System Technology-Based Solution Public FBR Office E-Auction System Transparency Efficiency Auction Of Seized Goods Consulting Stakeholders Practical Proposals Technology-Based Reforms Effective Results

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