Final Draft Agreement Between US, Iran Expected This Afternoon After Pakistan Mediation

A final draft agreement between the United States and Iran has reportedly been completed through Pakistans mediation, with an official announcement expected within the next few hours. The agreement includes an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire between the two countries, commitments from both sides not to target each others installations, the establishment of a joint monitoring mechanism, and guarantees regarding freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. Sanctions imposed on Iran would be lifted in phases if Tehran complies with the agreements terms, and negotiations on other unresolved issues would begin within seven days of the agreement taking effect.

A final draft agreement between the United States and Iran has reportedly been completed through Pakistan s mediation, with an official announcement expected within the next few hours.

The draft agreement includes an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire between the two countries, commitments from both sides not to target each others installations, the establishment of a joint monitoring mechanism, and guarantees regarding freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. Sanctions imposed on Iran would be lifted in phases if Tehran complies with the agreements terms, and negotiations on other unresolved issues would begin within seven days of the agreement taking effect.

No official confirmation has yet been issued by Washington, Tehran, or Islamabad regarding the reported draft agreement





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