Financing Electric Grid Projects Before Consumers Receive Benefits

Policy-makers are letting utilities charge customers for power plants and transmission lines even before they’ve been built, aiming to supercharge grid upgrades in the face of soaring demand from data centers. Struggling consumers have seen their electricity bills rise dramatically to pay for massive investment in the creaky electric grid. CWIP incentives are adding insult to injury.

Millions of Americans are unknowingly financing electric grid projects before they get any benefit, with policies allowing utilities to charge customers for power plants and transmission lines even before they’ve been built.

These policies aim to supercharge grid upgrades but are also raising power bills for households and businesses already reeling from rising energy costs. The incentives have been used to finance a range of large energy and infrastructure projects, including the Vogtle nuclear reactors in Georgia, and a Nevada transmission project.

With the U.S. electric grid’s reserve buffer becoming dangerously thin, policy-makers are increasingly letting utilities charge customers for power plants and transmission lines in an urgent bid to overhaul the nation’s aging electric grid. Some states like Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and North Carolina have adopted the CWIP provisions in recent years to meet rising power demand from data centers.

However, business and consumer groups criticize CWIP for forcing up power costs for projects that may never benefit them





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Energy And Utilities Electric Grid Data Centers Demand Bills Financing Supercharge Overhaul Ratepayer Charges Energy Costs Infrastructure Projects Power Plants Transmission Lines Virginia Offshore Wind Farm Vogtle Nuclear Reactors Financial Benefits Financial Risk Insult To Injury Monumental Affordability Crisis Superfluous Consumers Resource Efficient

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